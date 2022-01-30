Muskegon man who was gifted NFC Championship tickets gets one more surprise – a message from QB Matthew Stafford

AJ Ferenz of Muskegon went viral this week for cheering on Matthew Stafford with the LA Rams. Now, Stafford has a message for him.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Earlier this week, we brought you the story of a West Michigan man who went viral on TikTok for cheering on his favorite quarterback.

The video, featuring AJ Ferenz of Muskegon, garnered millions of views. It showed AJ's passionate and animated reaction to former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to the last-minute win over the Bucs.

After the video went viral, AJ was surprised with tickets to see the NFC Championship game.

Now, AJ has been given one more surprise: A video message from Stafford himself.

The LA Rams Twitter page posted the message and AJ's reaction Saturday, racking up thousands of views.

In the video, Stafford greets AJ and says that he saw the video of AJ's reaction, and that he appreciated the support.

"I'm pumped to hear that you're coming to the game. We'll make sure to have a signed jersey ready for you," Stafford said. "Come help us make this place rock and we'll see you then."

After the video, AJ appears star-struck.

"Oh my God," he laughs. "That's Matthew Stafford. I'm shaking right now, this is crazy."

Rams fans rallied around, AJ.



Now QB1 is clockin’ in with a special message! pic.twitter.com/5qdtpbPNug — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 29, 2022

As a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions, AJ remains to be a Stafford fan, regardless of who the quarterback plays for.

Now, he'll get to cheer on Stafford in-person.

