'Stay focused': CFP games arrive with pandemic raging, again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — College Football Playoff week is here with a pair of semifinal games on Friday: Alabama vs. Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl. That will be followed by Georgia against Michigan at the Orange Bowl.

For the second consecutive season, college football is going to try to get across the finish line amid a raging pandemic, with numbers soaring all over the country.

The playoff semifinalists are all taking special care to avoid an outbreak.

There will be no postponements; if a team can't play, they forfeit and its opponent will advance to the championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

