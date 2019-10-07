GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids native and former NFL offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is bringing "Stay in the Game" to Grand Rapids.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Rapids Christian High School, students going into grades three through eight can learn on-field instruction on form, technique and positions, as well as personal discipline, focus and drive from Veldheer.

RELATED: Cardinals' Veldheer returns to West Michigan to host football camp

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with young athletes here in my hometown," said Veldheer. "I started playing football at their age and I hope to inspire the kids to work hard, be a team player and stay in the game."

Veldheer recently retired from the NFL after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and one year with the Denver Broncos. He is also a two-time All-American who attended Hillsdale College and Forest Hills Northern High School.

While the kids are participating in the clinic, parents are invited to attend an information session on sports injuries, concussions and heart screen awareness led by Metro Health Sports Medicine director, Dr. Ed Kornoelje.

"It's everyone's responsibility, from the parents and coaches to the players themselves — to make sure these young athletes are safe when they take the field," said Kornoelje."This camp provides a great platform to talk about this important issue."

The camp costs $20 per athlete and all proceeds will benefit the Metro Health Hospital Foundation "Keeping the Beat" program.

Veldheer started in 113 of 118 career games.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.