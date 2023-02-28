Muskegon Catholic High School grad helps Chiefs win Super Bowl

There was one specific instance in high school that changed the trajectory of Glover's life.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Muskegon's own David Glover Junior is a Super Bowl champ again in his role as the first assistant athletic trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Easily one of the most incredible things that you can imagine," Glover said.

After the team's Super Bowl title in 2020, Glover did not realize how hard the journey to a Super Bowl title was until Kansas City fell in the 2021 Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"You now know how hard it is and how much work goes into it to try to get back there," Glover said.

The hard work started long before Glover joined the Chiefs organization in 2006. 10 years before he came to Kansas City, he graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School in 1996.

Glover was a member of the Crusader's track and basketball teams when he was in high school.

However, there was one specific instance in high school that changed the trajectory of Glover's life.

"My senior year I got hurt playing basketball and I sprained my hip flexor," Glover said.

That hip flexor strain sent Glover to rehab with the school's athletic trainer Brian Hanks. It was Hanks who helped Glover find his passion for athletic training.

"I was fascinated with how the body works," Glover said. "And then increasing my knowledge and how to make it work more efficiently."

Hanks noticed Glover's fascination for athletic training. Glover was allowed to shadow Hanks at a local clinic as a part of the high school's curriculum.

After that, Hanks pushed Glover to attend Central Michigan University, his alma mater. Glover followed in Hanks' footsteps and then attended Seton Hall to earn his master's. After a small stint with New York Jets, Glover made his way to Kansas City.

Glover's career has taken off since then and Hanks is not surprised one bit.

"He's been a really good person his whole life," Hanks said. "I think when you are a good person your whole life, good things happen to you. All of this wonderful stuff has happened to him and it's taken him to levels that are unbelievable in athletic training."

Now with two Super Bowl rings, Glover wants to go to an even higher level. The 44-year-old dreams of becoming a head athletic trainer in the NFL.

"You know God has a plan for me," Glover said. "He had a plan for me from the beginning when I got hurt. That got me to this point. I know when that time comes he'll have that for me."

As Glover waits for that time to come, he's enjoying every second of his ride in Kansas City.

"It's a blessing to go and come to work every day doing something you love," Glover said.

