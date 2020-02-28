MUSKEGON, Mich. — A West Michigan high school wrestling team accomplished something it had never done before and on Friday got an enthusiastic sendoff for it.

Reeths-Puffer won the regional championship in wrestling and for the first time in school history the Rockets are competing in the team state finals tournament.

The Rockets were sent off by fans, staff and other students as they departed for the tournament in Kalamazoo.

