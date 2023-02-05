Sy Barnett becomes first Davenport football player to get NFL Contract offer

There's been two Davenport football players to get NFL minicamp invites in the past, but Barnett is the first Panther to ever sign an NFL contract.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — On Saturday, dreams came true following the NFL Draft.

Davenport's swiss army knife Sy Barnett earned his NFL opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints.

He had to wait for a few calls to come through. After it was all settled, he got his chance. Barnett could not be more stoked.

"That's all I can really ask for at this point," Barnett said. "I am going in with a little chip on my shoulder but also blessed at the same time for this opportunity to keep on playing football."

Perhaps this opportunity came to fruition due to the tutelage of Panthers head coach Sparky McEwen.

McEwen recruited Barnett to Ferris State out of Williamston High School to play wide receiver, and he was able to land the talented player in Big Rapids. McEwen then accepted the Davenport job, but the recruitment of Barnett did not stop.

When Davenport would play Ferris State, Barnett would line up on the outside at wide receiver near the Panthers sideline. McEwen would constantly chirp at Barnett during the games. He would tell the him, "Come to Davenport. I will make you a better receiver."

When Barnett was eligible to grad transfer after winning the Division 2 National Championship at Ferris State, McEwen was the first one to give Barnett a call. He said the same things that he said on the sideline.

McEwen also told Barnett he could make him an NFL receiver.

"He kept his word," Barnett said. "That's for sure."

There's been two Davenport football players to get NFL minicamp invites in the past, but Barnett is the first Panther to ever sign an NFL contract.

"It has been amazing playing this past year at Davenport, and obviously, it set me up to where I am right now," Barnett said.

Having a Panther ink a deal at the highest level shows recruits they can make it to the league at Davenport.

"Now you get a kid, a young man, to sign a contract with the NFL," McEwen said. "It just does wonders for us on the recruiting trail."

As much as this helps Davenport in the next recruiting cycle, Sparky expects Barnett to make also make an impact with the Saints.

"He is going to go out there and he is going to give them everything he has," McEwen said. "If I am betting person, I am betting on Sy. He's the real deal."

Barnett is ready to show he is the real deal in New Orleans.

"Now I get the opportunity to maybe play on the biggest stage," Barnett said. "Play on Sundays. Obviously, I am going to have to go in and compete and earn as an undrafted free agent. Go Saints, man. That's all I can say."

Barnett has to be down in New Orleans for offseason training by May 11.

