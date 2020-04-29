While there are plenty of unknowns for the Grand Rapids Drive right now, Drive president Steve Jbara is all but certain his season is over.

“I think we all now can connect the dots that the G league season that would just be way too difficult to kind of put together but no official word yet,” Jbara told 13 On Your Side earlier this month.

It would be a tough blow for Grand Rapids who was closing in on hosting its first playoff game in franchise history.

Not only would it have been a great accomplishment for the team, it would have also been some extra cash for the franchise.

“For six seasons now, we’ve seen what the Griffins business does when they make the playoffs,” Jbara said. “We really wanted that.”

A home playoff game also would have been a nice resume booster as the Drive are currently in the market for a new NBA affiliate. Their current deal with the Pistons is set to expire next year but thanks to the pandemic, there’s a chance they may end up extending their partnership with the Pistons for at least one more year.

“Yeah I think anything is on the table right now. I think this has changed for a lot of people,” Jbara said. “We’ll keep looking at the Pistons, we’ll keep looking at other teams [too].

There’s a lot at stake for the franchise and it’s players. In terms of making it to the NBA, this could affect their window of opportunity. Then again, there is always that small chance this could wind up improving their odds of achieving their dreams.

“I think the one thing they have going is, the draft workouts being very, very limited this year so team’s may look to more G league tape to fulfill their summer league roster.

Of course, there’s always a chance summer league doesn’t happen but that is a whole other story.

