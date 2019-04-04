ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Bartley Blume’s Auburn Tigers are in the Final Four for the first time in his life.

But that’s not even the best part of the story for this 1993 graduate.

The Tigers will be playing in Minneapolis, just miles from Blume’s official Auburn alumni bar in Roseville.

“It’s gonna be craziness,” Blume said. “And now that they’re here, we’ve been nothing but scrambling.”

His bar, named Bent Brewstillery, will be hosting a huge alumni party on Friday evening. They are expecting a large crowd, consisting of both local Auburn alums and fans from across the country.

“For us, to host our team here, it’s just phenomenal,” club president Chris Turner said. The alumni in the Twin Cities call themselves the “Frozen Tigers.”

But Orange and Blue won’t be the only colors streaming into Minneapolis this weekend. All four teams arrived Wednesday, with some fans beginning to trickle into hotels across the metro area.

James Bryan, a Texas Tech grad, may be among the first Red Raiders fans in town.

That’s because he lives here.

“It’s a dream come true. No, I can’t believe it,” Bryan said. “Never, never in a million years (did I expect this). I’m so glad I didn’t schedule anything on Saturday.”

Alumni from all four schools have events planned this weekend – and that will make for a busy few days. In Roseville, the Frozen Tigers are still finalizing some details.

But they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“To get ‘em here (in Minneapolis),” Turner said, “it’s like, ‘Oh, wow!’”