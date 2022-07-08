Cornhole champions return to West Michigan

The two teens participated in the Michigan Cornhole League tournament at Peppinos.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Cornhole League hosted its annual Cornhole Tournament Street Party on Ionia Street in front of Peppinos, but this year's tournament was different.

That's because the Cornhole Champions were back in town and wanted to join in on the fun.

14-year-old Jayden Ellis of Grandville High School and 16-year-old Evan Vanos of Cedar Springs High School took home the juniors doubles championship at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a lot of fun, a new experience playing on ESPN," Ellis said. "I knew we could get it if we just played our game. We played good and we got it."

Inside the restaurant, tournament participants were able to rewatch Ellis and Vanos' on television.

"It was pretty cool," Vanos said. "Hopefully we can run it back next year again. We shot it pretty great."

Ellis and Vanos have not even been playing competitively for more than a year, and have already made a big impact on the West Michigan cornhole community.

"They work so hard and they are such great kids," Michigan Cornhole director Jason Duflo said. "To see all of that hard work pay off for them and see something local, where I can celebrate it with everyone else here is awesome."

Ellis and Vanos would like to turn pro in cornhole eventually. However, they can not compete as professionals until they turn 18 years old.

