Tennessee begins preparing for much tougher matchup with Michigan

The Wolverines are 2-0 all-time against the Vols in NCAA Tournament matchups.

INDIANAPOLIS — After taking care of 14-seed Longwood (26-7) in the first round of NCAA Tournament, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was asked to turn his attention to the Michigan Wolverines, the team’s second-round opponent.

“It's very different, no doubt it's a different game,” he said following the 88-56 win over the Lancers Thursday in Indianapolis.

Typically, that’s how it goes when you go from Big South to Big Ten. While the three-seed Vols (27-7) are still a five-and-a-half-point favorite over 11-seed U of M, Barnes knows this matchup is going to be considerably harder.

“It's going to take a great team effort, not only from our post players doing their work early and doing their job, but the guards helping, because we have always believed that post defense starts on the perimeter. We'll have to have a great team effort,” said Barnes.

Michigan is coming off a much tougher 75-63 first round win over six seed Colorado State (25-6) Thursday. The Wolverines (18-14) are 6-5 all-time against Tennessee. Ironically, their last win against the Vols came in Indianapolis, as they took a Sweet Sixteen matchup 73-71 in 2014.

U-M has won the last three straight in the series, including a second round NCAA Tournament win in 2011 in Charlotte.

As announced early Friday morning, tip time is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

