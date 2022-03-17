The 'Terrific Trio' of freshman step up in Michigan's first round win

They're not as heralded as the 'Fab Five' but with more performances like that this post season, that could change!

INDIANAPOLIS — For a moment prior to tip off with 6 seed Colorado State (25-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it sounded like Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was having flashbacks to the days of yesteryear.

“Going through starting lineup, and each player’s name was called and they give their grade year, and it's like, first one, Moussa, freshman; Caleb, freshman; Frankie, freshman. I'm like, whoa,” Howard said after his team’s 76-63 in Indianapolis, Indiana Thursday afternoon.

Echoes of the Fab Five from a former member, except now it was his unofficial nicknamed "Terrific Three." For the most part Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabaté, Frankie Collins looked like wide eyed rookies when the ball was tipped, but in the second half, it was their performances that helped the 11 seed Wolverines (18-14) erase a 15-point lead and get them to the second round.

“I think we stayed in it, got another gear, and kind of made our run in the second half and didn't really look back,” said Houstan who scored 15 points and was key contributor in a spurt that put Michigan up for good with ten minutes left to go in the game.

By then it appeared Diabaté and Collins had long shaken off whatever jitters they had at the start of the day too. Diabaté finished with seven points and nine boards. Collins meanwhile, played with the poise of a veteran scoring a career high 14 points in 31 minutes in his first career start.

“At the end of the day, it's just basketball,” said Collins after replacing the injured DeVante' Jones(concussion). “So, if you just go out there, not thinking too much and just do the right things and do all the things you've learned, and then you'll be okay.”

Those must have been words to Howard’s ears. Between his suspension, losses, and a quick exit in the Big Ten Tournament, it has been a tough last month for Michigan. Now Howard is hoping this first round result could be a sign of things to come.

“We could have easily just said you know what it's time to pack it in," he explained. "But we are not built that way. That's not what the wish culture is all about. We are going to compete till the end.”

Up next for Michigan is a second-round showdown with Tennessee (27-7) Saturday. Game time has yet to be announced.

