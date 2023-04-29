First-ever All-Mitten youth cornhole tournament takes place at Kentwood Ice Arena

The Michigan Cornhole League hopes to bring the game to local schools to give kids who can't play physical sports a chance to compete in a game.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The first-ever All-Mitten Youth Cornhole tournament took place for kids 18 and under on Saturday at the Kentwood Ice Arena.

The event has been in the works for two years, and was finally able to take place after several hours of hard work the night before to get the arena all spruced up for cornhole action.

"My goal is this will be the start of getting cornhole into the schools whether it be elementary, middle school or high school," Kentwood Ice Arena support staff worker Joey Williamson said. "I would like to see cornhole become a varsity or club sport."

This has been a part of a large plan. The Michigan Cornhole League hopes to bring the game to local schools to give kids who can't play physical sports a chance to compete in a game.

"We have seen a lot of youth that are coming out and playing cornhole a little bit more organized," Michigan Cornhole director Jason Duflo said. "There's really nothing else for them to do. It's usually mixed in with a lot of adults but it is just the kids today."

The Michigan Cornhole League will also put on several events over the summer including the Cornhole Tournament at Peppino's on Ionia street in Downtown Grand Rapids in August.

West Michigan certainly has some cornhole talent.

Last August, two teens Jayden Ellis of Grandville High School and Evan Vanos of Cedar Springs High School took home the juniors doubles championship at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina.

Here are the results from the first-ever All-Michigan 18 U Cornhole tournament on Saturday:

Singles

Tier 1

1st Place- Jayden E

2nd Place- Payton W

3rd Place- Tyson H

Tier 2

Talon P

Owen J

Alexis B

Doubles

1st Place- Evan V/Jason B

2nd Place- Jayden E/Hudson G

3rd Place- Tyson H/Jordan W

