The Force era begins for Newaygo High football

Scott Force was hired to be the Lions football coach back in June.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — The high school football season is finally here, and this week will be the first time we see Scott Force on the sidelines at Newaygo High School.

For the third consecutive year, the Lions will have a new head coach. Force comes to Newaygo from Grant High School where he spent many years as an assistant.

Force was only hired back in June so he hasn't had a lot of time to work with the Lions after the 2-7 campaign in 2021. However, he likes what he sees.

"It's tough but from Day 1 the boys came in with exactly what I wanted," Force said. "It's energy, excitement, enthusiasm. We are jumping around. We are having a good time. It really wasn't that difficult but we've got a long ways to go."

The Lions have certainly seen a difference in their preparation ahead of the 2022 season.

"It's been fun so far," Newaygo senior wide receiver Remy Wells said. "Two-a-days were a lot harder than they used to be so we should be in shape. Just being a team. Just being together and not separating from each other."

The players certainly believe the enthusiasm Force brings will lead to more wins in 2022.

"I like him," Newaygo junior wide receiver Josiah Long said. "He comes in with a lot of energy. Ready to have us work. Ready for us to play. Play hard and work hard."

The first game of the Force era begins on Friday in a match up against Kent City.

