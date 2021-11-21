The Game: High stakes as Michigan and Ohio State meet again

A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The stakes are high for this year's version of The Game.

The annual clash between Ohio State and Michigan is already fueled by a century of hatred and fanaticism.

The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference championship game Dec. 4 — and stays alive for the College Football Playoff.

The loser picks up a second loss and will consider the season ruined.

