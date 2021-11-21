x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

The Game: High stakes as Michigan and Ohio State meet again

A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines.
Credit: AP
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The stakes are high for this year's version of The Game. 

The annual clash between Ohio State and Michigan is already fueled by a century of hatred and fanaticism. 

A lot more than bragging rights are on the line this year in Ann Arbor for the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 6 Wolverines. 

The winner clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the conference championship game Dec. 4 — and stays alive for the College Football Playoff. 

The loser picks up a second loss and will consider the season ruined.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Mel Tucker to be offered 10-year, $95 million contract

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Unity Christian vs. Edwardsburg