Meijer Scholar Athlete: Emily May

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — It's Wednesday, September 13 and it's time to meet the newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Coopersville High School senior volleyball player Emily May stars both on and off the court for the Broncos.

May has been a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams at Coopersville since her freshman year.

May has one of the Top 10 GPAs in her class at Coopersville High School, maintaining a 4.059 GPA.

While many might notice May's height, it's her smile that will first catch anyone's eye.

May wants to help others smile bright as she hopes to become a dental hygienist some day.

"I really like helping other people," May said. "I think a smile is a very important thing to people. Getting to see other people show their smile is really a cool thing to me. I do actually enjoy going to the dentist quite a bit. It's nice to hear compliments about your teeth. I just want to be like that in other people's lives too."

After she finishes her senior year, May will continue her volleyball career at the next level at Ferris State, where she plans to study dentistry.

