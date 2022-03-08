Davenport heading to first NCAA tournament after unlikely GLIAC win

After winning the conference tournament, DU is playing in the D-II NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — How unlikely was Davenport’s GLIAC tournament championship? So unlikely that some of its players already made postseason vacation plans.

"I’m not going to single anyone out," admitted center Luke Maranka. "There might have been some plane trips."

While those tickets had to be cancelled, there’s no complaining from the Panthers who won the conference as an eight seed. Now, for the first time since becoming a Division II school five years ago, they’re going to the NCAA Tournament.

"We are so celebratory of this because it has been the goal. I mean the single goal," said head coach Burt Paddock.

But for most of the year, it looked like an unobtainable one. COVID-19 issues put DU to the test early and with only nine days left in the regular season, they owned just a 10-13 record.

"Our kids were disappointed in their effort," said Paddock. "We didn’t think we were sharing the ball very well. We weren’t passing the ball and making it a team sport."

The turnaround for the Panthers happened in Mid-February after they suffered their third straight loss. There was a brutal team meeting that ended up being exactly what they needed to get back on track.

"We had nothing to lose at that point," explained Maranka. "We had four games in the same week so we just went out there and played and we finally started to figure things out."

Fast forward seven wins later, and Davenport is playing the game the right way again. Ahead of their first round matchup with Walsh, they’re putting them and everyone else in their bracket on notice.

"I know they don’t want to play us at number eight," said Paddock. "We are so fired up to get there. Our kids are ready to roll."

Cancun will have to wait. These Panthers have the next month booked.

