Tigers 2021 first round pick Jackson Jobe joins Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Whitecaps have added the top rated prospect in the Tigers organization to the roster - pitcher Jackson Jobe.

The 20-year-old was selected by the Tigers with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He will make his debut with the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Wednesday August 31 against the South Bend Cubs.

Jobe learned of his promotion from Low-A Lakeland to High-A West Michigan on Wednesday from his manager down in Florida. He quickly gathered some things and flew up on Thursday.

Jobe is already amazed at how many people care about minor league baseball in West Michigan. He says when he got off the airplane, he saw so many people wearing Whitecaps gear in the airport.

His parents are also thrilled the Whitecaps stream their games online. The Lakeland Flying Tigers did not broadcast their games so his parents can actually watch Jobe pitch now.

The Tigers 2021 first round pick is really good friends with 2021 second round pick and current Whitecaps infielder Izaac Pacheco before they were even drafted. The two roomed together down in Lakeland before Pacheco was promoted to West Michigan two weeks ago.

Now, Jobe is glad to get the promotion to West Michigan.

"It was a whirlwind of emotions," Jobe said. "I've been hoping to get up here this season. Obviously, with Izaac going up it definitely encouraged me to lock it in and try my best to get up here. I am so excited to be here. The atmosphere is unreal. I am ready to go. Ready to win some games."

Jobe wants to win, and wants to showcase his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup in West Michigan.

Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña wants Jobe to develop but also help West Michigan in their race for the postseason.

"It's going to be very good for his game," Peña said. "Hopefully he can continue to develop and help us one day in Detroit."

While in High-A, Jobe is no longer rooming with Pacheco. He is staying with a host family alongside 2022 first round pick Jace Jung and 2021 third round pick Dylan Smith.

