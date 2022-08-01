Tigers 2022 first round pick Jace Jung assigned to West Michigan

The Texas Tech slugger was selected by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in this year's draft.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers 2022 first round draft pick Jace Jung will start his professional career as a member of the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The Texas Tech slugger was selected by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in this year's draft.

During the 2022 college baseball season, Jung belted 14 home runs, drove in 57 runs while maintaining a .335 batting average.

Like 2021 first round draft pick Ty Madden, Jung will get his first professional reps in High-A. Madden was promoted to Double-A Erie on Tuesday.

Jung and the Whitecaps play the Lansing Lugnuts through the weekend. West Michigan will play at Beloit next week.

Jung will not play in front of the West Michigan faithful until its next home game on August 16 against the Lake County Captains.

