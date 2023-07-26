Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm.

DETROIT — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Angels planned to start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) in the first game, followed by lefty Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) in the second.