Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

Credit: AP
Rain falls on Comerica Park during a weather delay before the Detroit Tigers- Atlanta Braves baseball game, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Angels planned to start right-hander Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) in the first game, followed by lefty Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) in the second.

The Tigers are expected to counter with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19), but there was no word on which might start first.

