Báez single, game-ending review lifts Tigers over White Sox

The new-look Tigers started celebrating as they realized they won, and the opening-day crowd joined in.
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase is greeted by the bat boy after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Javier Báez wound up with a winning RBI single on a game-ending replay reversal in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Friday.

With two out and a runner on third in the ninth inning, Báez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendriks that sent AJ Pollock back to the wall. Pollock appeared to make a juggling catch, but the ball struck the wall before going off the outfielder's glove.

The new-look Tigers started celebrating as they realized what happened, and the opening-day crowd joined in after umpire Marvin Hudson announced the reversal of the call.

Eric Haase hit a solo homer off Hendriks (0-1) earlier in the ninth.

Chicago's Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Gregory Soto (1-0) in the top of the ninth.

The defending AL Central champion White Sox scored a run in the first inning and two more in the second against the Tigers, who were held scoreless until the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera's 2,988th career hit pulled Detroit into a 3-all tie in the eighth that didn't last long.

