Tigers closer Gregory Soto makes second consecutive All-Star game

Soto has a 2.70 ERA in 2022
Credit: AP
Detroit Tigers' Gregory Soto plays during a baseball game, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — For the second-straight season, Tigers closer Gregory Soto will be playing with the stars. The MLB announced on Sunday night that Soto will be on the 2022 American League All-Star roster.

Soto has recorded a 2.70 ERA this season, which is the lowest mark so far in his four-year career. He also has 17 saves in 19 opportunities. 

Soto is the first Tigers reliever to make consecutive All-Star teams since Jose Valverde did so back in 2010 and 2011. 

The Tigers closer will join slugger Miguel Cabrera in Los Angeles for the All-Star game. The Midsummer Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19. 

