Tigers closer Gregory Soto makes second consecutive All-Star game

DETROIT — For the second-straight season, Tigers closer Gregory Soto will be playing with the stars. The MLB announced on Sunday night that Soto will be on the 2022 American League All-Star roster.

Soto has recorded a 2.70 ERA this season, which is the lowest mark so far in his four-year career. He also has 17 saves in 19 opportunities.

Soto is the first Tigers reliever to make consecutive All-Star teams since Jose Valverde did so back in 2010 and 2011.