Tigers up against Kansas City in home opener Monday

The Fifth Third Ballpark is hosting a free watch party July 27.

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park is Monday, July 27.

They will face the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.

The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City pitchers had an ERA of 5.20 last year while striking out 7.6 hitters per game.

The Fifth Third Ballpark in Grand Rapids is hosting a free watch party, but tickets are already sold out. For those interested in attending, organizers said to check their website in case any tickets were returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

