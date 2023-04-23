Detroit's Rodriguez has perfect game broken up in 7th

The left-hander retired the first 20 Orioles he faced before Mountcastle lined a clean single to left-center field for Baltimore’s first baserunner.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle has singled in the seventh inning to break up a perfect game bid by Detroit's Eduardo Rodriguez.

The left-hander retired the first 20 Orioles he faced Sunday before Mountcastle lined a clean single to left-center field for Baltimore's first baserunner. The Tigers were held scoreless as well through seven innings.

Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a diving stop to his right on Gunnar Henderson's grounder in the sixth to keep Rodriguez's bid going, but after striking out the first two hitters in the seventh, Rodriguez allowed Mountcastle's hit.

Rodriguez was trying to throw the first perfect game in the major leagues since Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012.

