Tigers select slugger Jace Jung with No. 12 overall pick

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have added a new young prospect to their farm system, as the organization selected Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

With the 12th pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, the Tigers select 2B Jace Jung from Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/kz6bysz5F1 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 18, 2022

Jung recorded a .335 batting average in 2022 to go along with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

But the Tigers newest draft pick was more of a star in 2021. Jung was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2021 as he hit 21 of his career 39 home runs during that season.

Let’s goooo!!! Can’t wait to be in the Motor City!!! Go Tigers baby!!! 🐅 https://t.co/P1LPf4WEx4 — Jacejung2 (@jace17jung) July 18, 2022