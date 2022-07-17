x
Tigers select slugger Jace Jung with No. 12 overall pick

Jung recorded a .335 batting average in 2022 to go along with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.
Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung (2) during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have added a new young prospect to their farm system, as the organization selected Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

But the Tigers newest draft pick was more of a star in 2021. Jung was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2021 as he hit 21 of his career 39 home runs during that season.

According to MLB.com, Jung was the No. 9 prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft class. 

