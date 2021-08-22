Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

He reached the milestone Sunday in the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers played the Toronto Blue Jays.

TORONTO, ON — Miguel Cabrera became the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs. He reached the milestone Sunday in the sixth inning as the Detroit Tigers played the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 38-year-old slugger connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz to send the ball over the scoreboard in right-center. The homer tied the score 1-all.

Cabrera won the Triple Crown and the first of back-to-back MVP awards in 2012. He is the first Venezuelan to hit 500 homers. He is hoping to become the first hitter to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits in the same season.

