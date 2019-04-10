GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former NFL quarterback, Heisman trophy winner and current MLB minor league player Tim Tebow will be in Grand Rapids later this month.

Tebow will be one of 11 keynote speakers at a unique conference that explores the intersection of sports and faith. The pro athlete will speak at Calvin University's Van Noord Arena at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The conference, the 2nd Global Congress on Sport and Christinity, actually brings students from rival schools Calvin and Hope together. Tebow will talk about his challenges in his life in football and baseball and reveal how his values and relentlessness to succeed molded him into the person and athlete he is today.

“Tim is a hero to some, and is criticized by others,” said Brian Bolt, dean of education at Calvin University and co-director of the event. “His story is compelling, because through it all Tim has remained consistent in his convictions and shown an unrelenting ability to push through adversity.”

He is the author of three "New York Times" best-selling books and has established The Tim Tebow Foundation with the goal of bringing faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

Organizers of the event say that Tebow’s message is both timely and relevant to his west Michigan audience, and will help put sport in the proper perspective.

Tim Tebow: Find Your Purpose

Date: Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Time: 12-1 p.m.

Location: Van Noord Arena Main Gym, Calvin University, 3195 Knight Way SE, Grand Rapids,

Find ticket information on Calvin's website.

