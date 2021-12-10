x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Toledo rallies in 34-15 win over Western Michigan

After taking the lead, the Broncos were shut down in the second half
Credit: Jordan Strack
On Saturday, the Broncos dropped their second MAC game this year

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dequan Finn’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Danzel McKinley-Lewis ignited a 21-point burst over the final 8:08 of the third quarter and Toledo rallied for a 34-15 victory over Western Michigan in a Mid-American Conference play. 

Toledo was leading 13-3 on two Thomas Cluckey field goals and Finn’s 28-yard TD pass to Bryce Mitchell with 8:46 left in the second quarter, but the Broncos (5-3, 2-2) struck twice from there. 

Kaleb Eleby’s 14-yard TD run with 3:26 remaining capped an 11-play, 83-yard drive and following a three-and-out by the Rockets Sean Tyler’s 4-yard TD run with 1:36 left put the Broncos on top at halftime 15-13 after Nick Mihalic missed both point-after kicks.

Next, Western hosts Central Michigan on November 3rd. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Western Michigan offense stalls at the worst possible time against Ball State

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

North Muskegon vs. Ludington