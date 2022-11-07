Tom Izzo wants to see 'toughness' from Spartans heading into new season

It has been 22 years since the Spartans last won it all in 2000.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The college basketball season is here.

Michigan State opens up the year with its first ever match up with Northern Arizona before going through a gauntlet of a schedule with games against Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova and several more.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is still chasing his second national championship. It has been 22 years since the Spartans last won it all in 2000.

Izzo says if Michigan State is going to win another championship, he wants to see toughness from his team.

"There's been a saying that has been on the championship ring and it's never changed and it never will change," Izzo said. "I don't give a damn what parents say, fans say what media says, players play. Tough players win. Doesn't change. I've watched this and that. Players play, tough players win."

Tip between Michigan State and Northern Arizona is set for 7 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

