Touchdown! Champion Ferris State Bulldogs return home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The champs are home!

Less than 24 hours after winning the Division II National Championship, Ferris State returned to West Michigan.

But as the Bulldogs stepped off their plane Sunday afternoon in Grand Rapids, it was apparent one important team member was missing. Rather than come home, head coach Tony Annese opted fly to Florida to be with his family for the holidays.

It's a well deserved vacation after a night of celebration. Players said they didn't get to bed until 7 a.m. Even after only an hour and half of sleep, though, there was no complaining — this was a special weekend, and team, no one will ever forget.

"These guys are incredible as far as their work ethic, their desire to compete, their attention to detail, and caring about each other. I'm just elated for them all," FSU assistant coach Brian Rock said.

This was Ferris State's first ever football national title. They finished the year at 14 and 0.

The school says it will honor the team when the student body returns from winter break.

