Tri-Unity Christian plans to make return to the Breslin Center in 2024

The Defenders have played on state championship Saturday three years in a row.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Tri-Unity Christian Defenders boys basketball team lived a similar fate as the two others squads from West Michigan as they fell in the Division 4 state championship on Saturday morning 39-37 to Munising.

Tri-Unity Christian has been one of the top teams in the state in Division 4 the past few years under head coach Mark Keeler.

The Defenders have played on state championship Saturday three years in a row.

They won the state crown in 2022 after falling in the state finals in 2021.

This year's crop of defenders believes they'll learn from the loss again, and they hope to be back at the Breslin Center to win it all next year.

"One of my assistant coaches, Chad Zudweg, he holds the three-point record at the school," Tri-Unity Christian junior Owen Rosendall said. "He is on the bench with us. He told me while I couldn't keep it together while I was celebrating. He told me to use this as motivation. Think of the feeling every single day, every time you play basketball. Just think of it and keep pushing together as a team. Just keep working."

If the Defenders make it back to the state title game in 2024, they would play at the Breslin Center four years in a row.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.