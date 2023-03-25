Tri-Unity Christian's comeback falls short, Defenders drop state title to Munising 39-37

It was a tough end to a special season for the Defenders.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tri-Unity Christian's state title defense lasted all the way to the last game of the season.

However, unlike in 2022, the Defenders were not feeling the joy of winning the state championship.

FINAL: Munising defeats Tri-Unity Christian 39-37 in the Division 4 State Championship.



Munising topped Tri-Unity Christian 39-37 in the Division 4 State Championship on Saturday. It is the Mustangs first ever boys basketball state title.

"I am just really proud of them," Tri-Unity Christian head coach Mark Keeler said. "I proud of the way they played. They gave their very best. It is tough to watch them cry. I tell them to 'Quit crying. I don't want you to cry' because it impacts me so much. Because I love them. I love what they have done and I am proud of them."

The Defenders shot 31.1 percent from the field in the state championship. Only two players scored in double figures: Jordan VanKlompenberg led Tri-Unity Christian with 15 points while Roy Fogg scored 11.

Tri-Unity Christian was playing catch up all game. The Defenders ending up catching up as Fogg capitalized on a bad Mustang pass to give Tri-Unity Christian the 30-29 lead late in the fourth quarter. It was the Defenders first lead since the end of the first quarter.

However, the Mustangs put the game away late. It was a Cully Trzeciak three to seal the deal. His only made basket of the game.

It was a tough end to a special season for the Defenders.

"I love this team more than anything," Tri-Unity Christian junior guard Owen Rosendall said. "My class is really good. I think we will be a really good team next year. Hopefully we will be back in the same spot and end up winning. It just sucks."

The odds of getting back to the state title are certainly high for Tri-Unity Christian. The Defenders have played on state championship Saturday for three years in a row. They'll look to make it four consecutive years in 2024.

