Titus leads Tri-Unity Christian to state title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After coming up short in the state championship game last year, Tri-Unity Christian senior Brady Titus was determined to not let history repeat itself.
This time around, he would not be denied.
This time around, he wasn’t.
Scoring a game-high 33 points in 35 minutes, Titus led the Defenders to their first state championship in more than a decade as they took down Ewen-Trout Creek (22-4) 56-45 in overtime to win the Division IV title.
Titus seemed to make every big play for Unity. With his team down six in the third quarter, Titus sparked a nine nothing run that got them back into the game. Then with under a minute to go, he scored the game-tying basket that sent the game into OT.
In the extra frame, Titus was at his best scoring six as the Defenders pulled away.
This is Tri-Unity Christian’s fifth title in school history and first since 2011. They’re now five and five all-time in championship games.
The Defenders finished the year 21-6.
