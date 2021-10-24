x
Tricks, but no treat: Lions special teams gambles fall short

Dan Campbell emptied the playbook in an effort to get his first NFL victory as a head coach only to see it fall short.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore (38), on special teams, reacts after running out of bounds on a fake punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dan Campbell emptied the playbook in an effort to get his first NFL victory as a head coach only to see it fall short.

The Detroit coach saw his Lions successfully execute an onside kick and two fake punts Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. 

The Lions were able to jump out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead but were unable to sustain the momentum as the Rams rallied for a 28-19 victory. 

According to Sportradar, it is the first time since Jacksonville in Week 15 of the 2014 season that a team has had a successful onside kick and fake punt in the same game.

