CHICAGO — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions struggled in the red zone during a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

On five drives inside the Chicago 20, the Lions scored one touchdown. It was the eighth straight loss for Detroit since it rallied for a 34-30 victory at Chicago on Dec. 6.

The Lions almost stopped their slide last weekend against Baltimore, but Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory.

Goff says the Lions have to keep believing in each other in order to turn around their season.

