Trouble in the red zone hurts Lions in 24-14 loss to Bears

Goff says the Lions have to keep believing in each other in order to turn around their season.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff passes under pressure by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions struggled in the red zone during a 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. 

On five drives inside the Chicago 20, the Lions scored one touchdown. It was the eighth straight loss for Detroit since it rallied for a 34-30 victory at Chicago on Dec. 6. 

The Lions almost stopped their slide last weekend against Baltimore, but Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory. 

Goff says the Lions have to keep believing in each other in order to turn around their season.

