Turnover doom Western Michigan in 33-14 loss to Ohio

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team fell to Ohio, 33-14, on Homecoming at Waldo Stadium on Saturday night in front of 20,320 fans.

WMU (2-5, 1-2 MAC) was down 20-14 at half but committed six turnovers in the second half, leading to 13 points by the Bobcats and none by the Broncos.

The Bronco defense held one of the country’s best offenses to just 383 total yards, with OU’s Kurtis Rourke completing just 22 passes for 264 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Zaire Barnes led the defensive effort, which was often put at a disadvantage of a short field, with 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Corvin Moment hand nine tackles and the team’s lone sack of the night. Senior Delano Ware had four tackles and his second interception of the season.

Sean Tyler finished with 84 yards rushing on 19 carries to lead the offense. Corey Crooms caught five balls for 87 yards and a 74-yard touchdown reception. Redshirt freshman tight end Blake Bosma had four catches for 53 yards and sophomore wide receiver Anthony Sambucci had four for 46 yards.

Ohio opened the game with a 12-play 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run by Sieh Bangura.

Western Michigan responded with a touchdown drive of its own, going 64 yards in eight plays. The rushing attack from Tyler got the drive going, before Jack Salopek hit Jehlani Galloway for a 28-yard gain own to the Ohio 8-yard line. From there

Salopek ran it in to tie the game at 7-7.

OU marched down the field for another Bangura rushing touchdown, completing an 11-play 75-yard drive that extended into the second quarter. The Bobcats freshman kicker Nathanial Vakos connected on a 26-yard field goal with 1:50 left to play in the second quarter to push OU’s lead to 17-7.

On the ensuing drive Salopek hit a wide-open Crooms over the middle for the 74-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left in the half.

Ohio quickly drove down the field with Vakos kicking a career-long 55-yard field goal with 0:06 left on the clock.

Both defenses stepped up in the third quarter, resulting in no points. WMU had the ball heading into the fourth quarter but Salopek had a pass deflected and intercepted by Bryce Dugan on the second play at the WMU 17. The Bronco defense held strong and forced a field goal, which Vakos hit from 33 yards to push the lead to 23-14.

Salopek was intercepted on the ensuing drive but the Broncos got the ball back after Barnes stripped Bangura and recovered the fumble in WMU territory at the 14. Three plays later the Broncos had a fourth and seven from the WMU 17 and elected to go for it. Salopek was sacked at the WMU 8-yard line for the turnover on downs, with Rourke scoring two plays later on a rushing touchdown from one-yard out.

Vakos later added his fourth field goal of the game to push Ohio’s lead to 33-14.