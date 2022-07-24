Twins sweep 2-game series with Tigers behind Gray, Miranda

The Tigers fall to 20 games below .500

DETROIT — Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Gray (5-3) is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings.

Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 since the All-Star break.

The Twins took a 3-0 lead in the first with a little help from the Tigers. With one out, Carlos Correa singled and took third on Jorge Polanco’s double. Max Kepler hit a grounder to second, but Correa beat Jonathan Schoop’s throw to the plate.

Tigers first baseman Harold Castro misplayed Alex Kiriloff’s grounder, allowing Polanco to score, and Garcia hit Nick Gordon and Miranda to force in Minnesota’s third run.

Rony Garcia (3-3) allowed three runs on three hits and three hit batters in 2 2/3 innings before leaving with shoulder soreness.

Detroit didn't get a baserunner until Gray hit Javy Baez with one out in the fourth. Miguel Cabrera drew a two-out walk, and Eric Haase made it 3-1 with a single.

The Twins scored three runs in the seventh, including RBI doubles by Urshela and Polanco, and Gary Sanchez made it 8-1 with a two-run double in the eighth.

Any thoughts of a late Tigers rally ended in the bottom of the eighth, when Gordon reached over the left-field fence to rob Riley Greene of a home run.

Kody Clemens pitched the ninth for Detroit, the third time he has pitched this season, allowing one run on three hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Kepler left the game after being hit on the right foot in the third inning, while Baez came out in the sixth inning with a bruised upper arm after being hit in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Twins: Off on Monday, and start a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA) will get the start against a to-be-announced Brewers pitcher.