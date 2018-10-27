2 for 2: Hudsonville beats West Ottawa A — HUDSONVILLE, MICH - The first game went to Hudsonville.

The playoff rematch did as well.

Behind a fast first quarter start, The Eagles managed to beat West Ottawa Friday night 49-42 in the predistrict semifinals.

This was the second time in as many weeks the two schools played against each other. Last week Hudsonville clinched a spot in the postseason with a win over the Panthers.

With the win, the Eagles advance to the second round of the playoffs. They will host Rockford.

