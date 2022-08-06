x
Two Grand Rapids teens bring home national cornhole title

Ellis sunk the last shot to clinch the title.
Credit: Jason Duflo
Jayden Ellis and Evan Vanos pose with their gold medals after winning the 2022 USA Juniors World Cornhole Doubles championship.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two Grand Rapids teams represented West Michigan on the national stage at the 2022 Cornhole USA National Junior Championships in South Carolina.

In the juniors doubles championship, 14-year-old Jayden Ellis and 17-year-old Evan Vanos took home the crown, knocking out Tyler Cox and Terry Wilkey in the championship round.

Ellis sunk the last shot to clinch the title.

Ellis is a student at Grandville High School while Vanos attends Cedar Springs High School.

The two won it all on the national stage. The event was broadcasted on ESPN

The community will celebrate Ellis and Vanos at Peppino's in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday with a cornhole tournament. 

