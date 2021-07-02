U-M basketball postponed again

The team’s next scheduled game is on Feb. 14 at Wisconsin.

ANN ARBOR, Mich — The University of Michigan (U-M) men’s basketball team announced Saturday that its Feb. 11 game against Illinois will be postponed.

On Jan. 23, all U-M athletics were suspended following positive cases of the highly-contagious COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. The suspension immediately paused all athletic activities, including games and team and individual training sessions, until further notice.

It also required team members – including student-athletes, coaches and team staff – to immediately isolate and quarantine until Feb. 7.

According to a press release, the Illinois game has been postponed "as part of the Wolverines’ return-to-play planning." The team’s next scheduled game is on Feb. 14 at Wisconsin.

