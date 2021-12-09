U-M kicker Jake Moody wins Lou Groza Award

Moody Becomes U-M's First-Ever Lou Groza Award Winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — University of Michigan senior kicker Jake Moody was named the winner of the 2021 Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top collegiate placekicker in the nation by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Moody is the first-ever winner from the Michigan program.

The Northville, Michigan, native has 16 made field goals at or beyond 30 yards, tied for the most in the FBS. He was a perfect 18 of 18 inside 40 yards, and finished the season making 22 of 24 attempts. His 91.7% field goal conversion rate is second-highest in the nation amongst kickers with at least 22 made field goals.

Moody's 122 total points currently ranks as the second-highest total in a single season in Michigan history.

