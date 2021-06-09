U of M legend Chris Webber inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Webber is the second Wolverine to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Over his 15-year NBA career, he led the entire league in points and rebounds in 1999.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Chris Webber was officially inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Michigan announced Saturday.

The former U of M player was part of the men’s basketball ‘Fab Five.’ He was also an All-American, five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year. He is now a part of the 16-member Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021.

Webber started every game in his two-year U-M career from 1992 to 93. He averaged a double-double, scoring 1,210 points and hitting 702 rebounds. His 175 blocks still rank third of all time, the University reports.

Webber played an important role in U-M making two straight NCAA Final Fours and advancing to back-to-back national title games.

Throughout 15 years in the NBA, Webber played for five different teams: Golden State, Washington, Sacramento, Philadelphia and Detroit. He led the entire league in points and rebounds in 1999.

Webber is the second Wolverine to be inducted into the Hall of Fame – second only to Rudy Tomjanovich in 2020.

The other honorees include:

Rick Adelman

Chris Bosh

Paul Pierce

Bill Russell

Ben Wallace

Jay Wright

Yolanda Griffith

Lauren Jackson

Toni Kukoc

Val Ackerman

Howard Garfinkel

Cotton Fitzsimmons

Bob Dandridge

Pearl Moore

Clarence “Flats” Jenkins

