UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go against Michigan State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go against Michigan State, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena in their First Four game at the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins' Cody Riley hit a foul shot with 26 seconds left and, after the Spartans' Joshua Langford missed at the other end, Jaylen Clark added two more to send UCLA into a first-round game against No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night.

Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists.



