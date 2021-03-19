x
UCLA beats Michigan St 86-80 in overtime in First Four game

UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go against Michigan State
Credit: AP
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) drives near teammate Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as UCLA's Mac Etienne (12) and Johnny Juzang (3) defend during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — UCLA forced overtime with Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go against Michigan State, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena in their First Four game at the NCAA Tournament. 

The Bruins' Cody Riley hit a foul shot with 26 seconds left and, after the Spartans' Joshua Langford missed at the other end, Jaylen Clark added two more to send UCLA into a first-round game against No. 6 seed BYU on Saturday night. 

Aaron Henry led the Spartans with 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

