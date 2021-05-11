Undefeated GRCC golf team headed to national tournament

GRCC will compete in the national tournament May 18-21.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After an undefeated season, the Grand Rapids Community College golf team will advance to the NJCAA DII National Championship in Plymouth, Ind.

Along with winning every tournament this season, the team won both the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Championship and National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII tournament. This is the team's eighth state championship win since 2000.

In addition, five members of the team hold the top five scores in the conference for this season.

