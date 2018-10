JENISON, MICH - The five year state championship reign of West Catholic came to an end Friday night .

Unity Christian made sure it did as they won the predistrict semifinal matchup 41-22.

The Falcons were trying to become the first team ever to win a state championship six times in a row. Going into the game, they had won an incredible 25 straight playoff games.

With the victory ,Unity Christian advances to next week's district final. They will play Muskegon Oakridge.

© 2018 WZZM