Hudsonville Unity Christian overcame a 27-point halftime deficit to beat Oakridge, 40-37.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a 56-yard TD pass from quarterback Koleman Wall to Blake Masterman.

The Crusaders answered with a short touchdown run from Max Buikema and a two-point conversion gave them an 8-7 lead.

Oakridge would score on their next four possessions to take a 35-8 lead into halftime.

Crusaders quarterback Isaac TeSlaa rushed for three second-half touchdowns though, leading Unity Christian back from the brink of elimination and sending them to the Region finals.

