University of Michigan to require COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests at indoor athletic events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan announced Saturday that effective Jan. 1, proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend indoor athletic events.

The announcement comes as surges in COVID cases have impacted the nation. Universal indoor masking is still being required by the university during indoor athletic events.

The vaccination and testing policy impacts all working personnel and guests 12 and older.

In order to get into an indoor venue, one of the following will be required:

An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last dose was administered

A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last dose was administered

For U-M faculty/staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the U-M COVID-19 vaccination requirement

For U-M students, displaying their valid MCard

A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest's name and date the last test was administered. Over-the-counter or home testing kit results are not accepted

If one of these items is not shown, entry will be denied. The university says this is effective until further notice.

"We thank you for your cooperation in our efforts to maintain the health and welfare of our student-athletes, our fans, and our Michigan Athletic staff members," the announcement reads.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here. For more information on the indoor athletics vaccine policy, click here.

