Viral Tik Tok video scores West Michigan man tickets to NFC Championship game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A lifelong Detroit Lions fan will be cheering on his favorite quarterback in-person after his reaction video to a playoff game went viral on Tik Tok.

AJ Ferenz of Muskegon was recorded reacting to the LA Rams' nail-biting win against the defending Super Bowl-champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

"There are people calling me the 'Clock it man' on her Instagram feed," Ferenz said.

Ferenz earned himself the new nickname on social media for his passionate and animated reaction to former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford leading the Rams to the last-minute win over the Bucs.

Ferenz's girlfriend posted the video to Tik Tok and it has racked up more than 2.8 million views.

Ferenz admits he blacked out during the viral moment.

"I had a flashback and thought I was watching a Lions game, watching Stafford down the field trying to get everyone to the line to kick the game winning field goal," Ferenz said. "This is the guy I wanted to win a championship in Detroit. Obviously that didn't happen, but to see him now on the Rams doing what he's doing is so cool."

What makes this story truly awesome is that a Rams season ticket holder shared Ferenz's viral video online and Rams fans rallied to hook Ferenz and his girlfriend up with an all-expenses paid trip to watch the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

"This feels like a fever dream. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to all these notifications of me getting tickets and plane tickets and I just feel like I haven't woken up yet. Pinch me. It's crazy," Ferenz said.

The 'Clock it man' can now help cheer his favorite QB all the way to the Super Bowl.

