VOTE | 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP Candidates Week 3

The high school football season is a third over.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One third of the high school football season in West Michigan is complete.

It's now up to local fans to decide who will be the 13 ON YOUR SIDElines MVP from Week 3, sponsored by VanDyk Mortgage.

Four high school football players stood out from the rest last Friday night.

Here are this week's MVP candidates:

Candidate #1: East Kentwood junior running back Stellan Bowman

Bowman had a stellar night on the gridiron in the 13 ON YOUR SIDElines Game of the Week against Grand Haven. Bowman rushed for 194 yards on just nine carries and found the end zone four different times in the Falcons' 42-0 win. This is also Bowman's first year playing running back.

Candidate #2: West Catholic senior running back Tim Kloska

The Air Force commit Kloska was back to his old tricks in Friday night's 41-6 West Catholic win over Spring Lake. The Falcons senior running back recorded four touchdowns on 149 yards rushing in West Catholic's victory.

Candidate #3: Caledonia senior quarterback Mason McKenzie

McKenzie was as dominant as can be on Friday night in Caledonia's 48-0 shut out victory over Jenison. McKenzie completed just six-of-seven passes against Wildcats, but threw four touchdown passes for 316 yards. That is the most yards thrown in a game by a Scot quarterback. He averaged 52.6 yards per completion.

Candidate #4: Muskegon junior quarterback M'Khi Guy

Guy used his legs for the majority of Muskegon's 28-20 win over Reeths-Puffer on Friday night. Guy ran for two touchdowns and 203 yards on 24 carries in the Big Reds big win.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get the votes in. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2022 season

Week 1: Whitehall junior wide receiver Trannon Aylor

Week 2: Coopersville senior running back Dylan Merlo

