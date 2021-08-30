Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 1

Cast your vote for the first 2021 VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here's our candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week:

Nolan Ziegler, Senior, WR: The Catholic Central star has always been great but last week's numbers were especially impressive. In the win against Lapeer, he collected three touchdowns and finished the game with six catches for 130 yards.

Tommy Stevens, Junior, QB: Grand Rapids Union is off to a 1 and 0 start this season and a big reason why is Stevens. Against Ottawa Hills, he carried his team to a victory with three touchdowns and 242 yards rushing. He also threw for 75 yards.

Tim Kloska Junior, RB: It wasn't just a great night for West Catholic's star junior, it was a historic one. Kloska set a new school record with 331 yards and five touchdowns in the win over Forest Hills Eastern.

Cast your vote by Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

