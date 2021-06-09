Vote for the 13 On Your Sidelines MVP Week 2

Cast your vote for the VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week.

Here's our candidates for the 13 On Your Sidelines VanDyk Mortgage MVP of the Week:

Justin Osterhouse, FHC QB: FHC may have come up short against Grand Blanc but that was not due to a lack of effort from Osterhouse. Unlike a lot of movies these days, the junior was worth the price of admission. Filling in for the injured Hunter Robinson, he went 14-of-24 for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the air. He also ran one score in and finished with 75 yards on the ground.

Caleb Dean, Jenison WR/RB: Jenison got its first win of the year and a big reason was the play of Dean. Just like the Terminator, the senior receiver and running back couldn't be stopped against FHN. We're talking 164 yards on only five carries. He scored two TDs on the ground and one in the air off a 77 yard reception.

Cameron Chandler, Unity Christian QB: How could you not like Chandler? A perfect seven for seven for 186 yards passing against Grand Rapids Christian. The senior quarterback threw for three touchdowns, ran in two more and had a total of 51 yards on the ground.

Cast your vote by Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.